TOKYO May 31 Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) said on Thursday its unit had agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in the Liege bitumen oil sand block in Canada to an undisclosed Canadian oil firm for C$32.5 million ($31.6 million).

The Liege block is separate from the Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in Canada that Japex is involved in, the company said. The sale comes after Japex estimated a low potential for development of the Liege block, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0297 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Mayumi Negishi; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)