UPDATE 2-ASEAN unsettled by China weapon systems, tension in South China Sea
* Code of conduct needs to be legally binding, enforceable (Adds details, quotes, context)
TOKYO May 31 Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) said on Thursday its unit had agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in the Liege bitumen oil sand block in Canada to an undisclosed Canadian oil firm for C$32.5 million ($31.6 million).
The Liege block is separate from the Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in Canada that Japex is involved in, the company said. The sale comes after Japex estimated a low potential for development of the Liege block, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0297 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Mayumi Negishi; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Code of conduct needs to be legally binding, enforceable (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, Feb 21 OPEC countries are aiming to boost compliance with agreed oil output curbs further from January's high levels in a bid to clear a supply glut that has weighed on prices, the group's secretary general said on Tuesday.
* Market concerns about hard-left vs hard-right choice fade (Adds Hamon, Le Foll comments)