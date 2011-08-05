TOKYO Aug 5 Japan Petroleum Exploration
will make a final investment decision on its
Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in Canada this autumn or
winter after Canadian government approval expected this autumn,
a company executive said on Friday.
The company currently plans to complete the front-end
engineering design (FEED) on the project, expected to cost
around 60 billion yen ($760 million), in autumn or winter,
delayed from its initial plan of by the end of June, Japex
Executive Vice President Hiroshi Sato said.
Japex, which is currently producing about 7,000 barrels per
day of bitumen from the Hangingstone oil sands, is considering
expanding output by an average 25,000 to 30,000 bpd.
The Tokyo-based oil and gas developer last year asked for
Canadian government approval to expand bitumen output from the
project by up to 35,000 bpd and is expected to obtain the
approval this autumn, Sato said.
The company repeated that it expects to begin output in 2014
if it receives approval in the autumn.
A Japex subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake in the project,
while Nexen Inc has the rest.
In Indonesia, Japex and its consortium plan to conduct an
experimental drilling this year at block A in Nanggroe Aceh
Darussalam, in which JAPEX holds a 16.7 percent stake, Sato told
Reuters.
Japex had been considering the investment in the block after
winning a 20-year gas field contract extension last year. PT
Medco Energi International held a 41.7 percent stake
in the block and is its operator. The remainder is held by
Britain's Premier Oil .
($1 = 79.020 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)