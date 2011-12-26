GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
TOKYO Dec 26 Japan Petroleum Exploration said on Monday it was delaying a final investment decision (FID) on its Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in Canada to around mid-2012 from its previous plan of this winter due to a delay in Canadian government approval.
The company said it had hoped to receive permission for the development by the end of the year, but it now expects government approval to take another six months. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)