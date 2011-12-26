TOKYO Dec 26 Japan Petroleum Exploration said on Monday it was delaying a final investment decision (FID) on its Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in Canada to around mid-2012 from its previous plan of this winter due to a delay in Canadian government approval.

The company said it had hoped to receive permission for the development by the end of the year, but it now expects government approval to take another six months. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)