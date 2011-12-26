* Delays target for expansion to mid-2015 from 2014

* Expects to take 6 months to get Canada govt approval (Adds details)

TOKYO Dec 26 Japan Petroleum Exploration said on Monday it was delaying a final investment decision (FID) on its Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in Canada to around mid-2012 from its previous plan of this winter due to a delay in Canadian government approval.

The company said it had hoped to receive permission for the development by the end of the year, but it now expects government approval to take another six months.

Reflecting the delay, the company now expects to begin output from the expansion in around mid-2015, delayed from the end of 2014, a company spokesman said.

The company also expects to delay the completion of the front-end engineering design (FEED) on the project, which is seen costing around 70-80 billion yen ($900 million-$1 billion), the spokesman added.

Japex, which is currently producing about 7,000 barrels per day of bitumen from the Hangingstone oil sands, is considering expanding output by an average 25,000 to 30,000 bpd.

A Japex subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake in the project, while Nexen Inc has the rest. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)