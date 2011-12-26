* Delays target for expansion to mid-2015 from 2014
* Expects to take 6 months to get Canada govt approval
TOKYO Dec 26 Japan Petroleum Exploration
said on Monday it was delaying a final investment
decision (FID) on its Hangingstone oil sand expansion project in
Canada to around mid-2012 from its previous plan of this winter
due to a delay in Canadian government approval.
The company said it had hoped to receive permission for the
development by the end of the year, but it now expects
government approval to take another six months.
Reflecting the delay, the company now expects to begin
output from the expansion in around mid-2015, delayed from the
end of 2014, a company spokesman said.
The company also expects to delay the completion of the
front-end engineering design (FEED) on the project, which is
seen costing around 70-80 billion yen ($900 million-$1 billion),
the spokesman added.
Japex, which is currently producing about 7,000 barrels per
day of bitumen from the Hangingstone oil sands, is considering
expanding output by an average 25,000 to 30,000 bpd.
A Japex subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake in the project,
while Nexen Inc has the rest.
($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)