TransCanada Corp is likely to haul Canadian oil sands
crude by rail whether or not its embattled Keystone XL pipeline
project is finally approved by Washington, the company's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
TransCanada is in its sixth year of waiting for the United
States to approve or reject its plan for a 1,700-mile (2,700 km)
cross-border pipeline that could carry at least 730,000 barrels
a day of oil sands from Western Canada to Texas refineries.
In those years, Alberta oil sands output has climbed and
producers have grown more desperate to find ways to bring fuel
to market.
That glut might drive demand for both pipelines and
additional oil train capacity, TransCanada Chief Executive Russ
Girling said during a visit to Washington.
"I do believe we will have a rail facility," Girling told
reporters. "I don't know the exact size. But I do think there
will be one."
The company is contemplating a "rail bridge" from the oil
sands to a crude oil hub in either Cushing, Oklahoma, or Steele
City, Nebraska, where its pipelines can be tapped.
"We have options on land. We have done our engineering on
both locations. That work is all done," Girling said after a
meeting with U.S. Senator John Hoeven, Republican of North
Dakota.
"My gut feeling would be (we) will probably be in that
business," Girling said.
