UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
BANGALORE, India Nov 8 Canada is optimistic the United States will approve TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Speaking during a visit to India, Harper said a majority of U.S. companies and unions favoured the Keystone project. President Barack Obama said in January he would postpone a decision until 2013 on whether to approve the project, which has drawn fire from environmentalists.
Harper also said Canada had contingency plans to deal with the economic fallout if the United States were to go over the so-called fiscal cliff, which refers to a package of spending cuts and tax increases due to take effect in 2013.
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.
Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it plans to launch a cash tender offer to buy up to an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's stock at 53 Mexican pesos per share, valuing the deal at about $590 million.