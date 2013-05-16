BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
NEW YORK May 16 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday the facts are overwhelmingly in favor of a U.S. approval of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
"I think all the facts are overwhelmingly on the side of approval of this but there is a process in the United States," Harper said in New York.
"I know the administration will do a thorough analysis before arriving at the right decision," he said.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million