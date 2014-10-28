(Refiles to change dateline to OTTAWA from WASHINGTON)
OTTAWA Oct 28 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to Canada that he would
like to make a decision soon on TransCanada Corp's
controversial Keystone XL crude oil pipeline but needs to wait
for due diligence.
"I certainly want to do it sooner rather than later but I
cannot give a precise date," Kerry, who had just met Foreign
Minister John Baird, told a joint news conference with him.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Randall Palmer; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Bill Trott)