OTTAWA Oct 28 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to Canada that he would like to make a decision soon on TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL crude oil pipeline but needs to wait for due diligence.

"I certainly want to do it sooner rather than later but I cannot give a precise date," Kerry, who had just met Foreign Minister John Baird, told a joint news conference with him.