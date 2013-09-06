OTTAWA, Sept 6 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, trying to win U.S. backing for the Keystone XL pipeline,
sent a letter to President Barack Obama proposing joint action
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oil and gas sector,
CBC News said on Friday.
The White House has not responded to the letter, which was
sent in late August, CBC said, though Harper did meet Obama
briefly during the just-ended G20 Summit in St. Petersburg,
Russia.
Obama has the final say over whether to let the pipeline
cross from Canada into the United States and has said he would
only approve it if it "does not significantly exacerbate the
problem of carbon pollution."
The $5.3 billion pipeline, which would carry 830,000 barrels
per day, is being proposed by TransCanada Corp.
Harper's office did not immediately respond to a request for
confirmation of the CBC report.