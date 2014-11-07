OTTAWA Nov 6 Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday the government remains committed to the Keystone XL pipeline project and that he believes "at the end of the day" it will gain approval.

TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone XL project would carry Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf coast. The project has been awaiting presidential approval for more than six years.

"We remain committed to the project," said Oliver, speaking at a dinner event on U.S.-Canadian relations. "We believe at the end of the day it will achieve approval. We're hopeful that will happen."

