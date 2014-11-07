(Adds details, quotes)
OTTAWA Nov 6 Canada's Finance Minister Joe
Oliver said on Thursday the government remains committed to the
Keystone XL pipeline project and that he believes "at the end of
the day" it will gain approval.
TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone XL project
would carry Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf coast. The
project has been awaiting presidential approval for more than
six years, but this week's U.S. mid-term elections revived the
issue after Republicans took control of Congress.
U.S. Senate Republicans will push ahead early next year with
a bill to approve the long-stalled pipeline.
"We remain committed to the project," said Oliver, who was
interviewed by Tom Brokaw at a dinner event on U.S.-Canadian
relations. "We believe at the end of the day it will achieve
approval. We're hopeful that will happen."
Still, when asked what effect the U.S. mid-terms might have
on the Canadian economy, Oliver said he did not necessarily
expect the elections to change anything fundamental,
acknowledging the speculation around what might happen with
energy sector.
At the same as he emphasized Canada's trade relationship
with the United States, Oliver also spoke about the need for the
country to diversify where it sends its resources, particularly
in light of the shale gas boom south of the border.
"We have a specific challenge, which is that we only have
one customer, and that customer, the United States, has found
vast amounts of shale and gas and oil," the former energy
minister said.
"Those discoveries, which will be of enormous benefit to the
United States, is changing the global energy picture. So we have
to look at that and clearly have to diversify our markets and
we're going to be pursuing that."
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken
Wills)