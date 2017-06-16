PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Kinder Morgan Canada, majority owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, has entered into agreements for C$4.0 billion in revolving credit, C$1 billion in contingent credit and C$500 million in revolving working capital, the company said.
($1 = 1.3211 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ethan Lou; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.