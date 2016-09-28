(Recasts lead, adds analysis, quotes, background)
By David Ljunggren and Nia Williams
OTTAWA/CALGARY, Sept 28 Canada's approval of a
natural gas plant is not a sign it will automatically let Kinder
Morgan Inc expand a crude pipeline, a top official said
on Wednesday, amid what sources say is uncertainty inside the
government over the project.
In its first major energy decision since taking power last
November, the Liberal government on Tuesday granted a permit to
Malaysia's Petronas to construct the liquefied natural
gas plant in the province of British Columbia.
The federal cabinet has promised that by Dec. 19, it will
announce whether Kinder Morgan can more than double the capacity
of its Trans Mountain pipeline from the oil sands of Alberta to
the British Columbia coast.
The case is complex, pitting the energy industry's interests
against a series of differing opponents, and if mishandled,
could hurt the Liberals in a part of the country where they
gained more support than expected in last year's election win.
Environmentalists and aboriginal activists strongly oppose
the expansion while the British Columbia government - wary of
possible spills - has imposed a series of conditions on any
pipeline crossing its territory.
"Kinder Morgan will be decided on its own merits. There is
no linkage between these projects," Natural Resources Minister
Jim Carr told reporters when asked what message markets should
take from the Petronas decision.
Analysts are skeptical about the Petronas project's
prospects given low gas prices and cost-cutting at the Malaysian
oil giant.
Several sources familiar with the file dismissed the idea
Ottawa had approved the Petronas plant to give it cover to
reject the Trans Mountain expansion, insisting that ministers
were not close to making a decision and had ruled nothing out.
The existing Trans Mountain pipeline is the only one linking
the oil sands in Alberta and the Pacific Coast.
Greens, who were courted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
last year with promises he would do more to protect the
environment, are outraged he would contemplate a move that they
say would increase greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands.
The Liberals are also under pressure from the energy
industry, which wants help to relieve a shortage of pipelines
that pushes down the price of Canadian crude.
Tim Pickering, chief investment officer of Calgary-based
fund Auspice Capital Advisers, said the Petronas approval was
positive but stressed the need for more capacity.
"That's a little frustrating but this is a step in the right
direction," he said in an interview.
Other industry sources expressed cautious optimism the Trans
Mountain expansion would be approved as it follows the
pipeline's existing right of way.
Carr, referring to the Petronas approval, said Canada
understood the needs of energy markets.
"There is a thirst for Canadian natural resources
internationally. And what this decision shows is that we are
being responsive to that need," he said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr, Diane
Craft and Frances Kerry)