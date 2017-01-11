Jan 11 British Columbia said on Wednesday it had
given the green light to an environmental assessment of Kinder
Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain oil pipeline project, which
crosses the Western Canadian province.
The province's environmental assessment office had
recommended 37 conditions be attached to the approval to address
concerns raised by communities and Aboriginal groups, provincial
environment minister Mary Polak and natural gas development
minister Rich Coleman said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard
Orr)