Jan 11 British Columbia said on Wednesday it had given the green light to an environmental assessment of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain oil pipeline project, which crosses the Western Canadian province.

The province's environmental assessment office had recommended 37 conditions be attached to the approval to address concerns raised by communities and Aboriginal groups, provincial environment minister Mary Polak and natural gas development minister Rich Coleman said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)