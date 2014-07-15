VANCOUVER, July 15 A Canadian regulator said on
Tuesday it had delayed a decision on Kinder Morgan Energy
Partner's Trans Mountain expansion project by about six
months to January 2016, after requesting additional information
from the pipeline company on changes to a small portion of the
route.
The National Energy Board said the company now wants to
route a 4-km (2.5-mile) portion of the project through Burnaby
Mountain, a conservation area in Metro Vancouver.
"In order for the board to properly assess this pipeline
corridor, we require more information and study," Sarah Kiley, a
spokeswoman with the NEB, told reporters on a conference call.
Kiley added that the company would have until Dec. 1 to
complete the required studies and submit them to NEB for review.
The NEB now expects to release its final recommendation on
the proposed expansion by Jan. 25, 2016, rather than a previous
deadline of July 2, 2015. The federal government will then have
180 days to review the recommendation and make its final ruling.
The C$5.4 billion ($5.02 billion) twinning of the pipeline,
which carries crude from the Alberta oil sands to British
Columbia's Pacific Coast, would boost capacity to 890,000
barrels per day from its current 300,000 bpd.
The project is facing increased opposition from local
municipalities and environmental groups, who say they are
unhappy with the answers they are getting from the Texas-based
company on safety, costs and other issues during the review
process.
($1 = 1.0753 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)