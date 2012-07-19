OTTAWA, July 19 South Korean flag carrier Korean Air has pleaded guilty to involvement in an air cargo price-fixing cartel on certain routes from Canada between April 2002 and February 2006, Canada's competition watchdog said on Thursday.

The Competition Bureau imposed a C$5.5 million ($5.46 million) fine on the airline, the seventh to be convicted in the scheme, which the bureau continues to investigate.

"The bureau is committed to pursuing those who engage in anti-competitive behavior that harms Canadian businesses and consumers," Melanie Aitken, the commissioner of competition, said in a statement.

The six other convictions occurred in 2009 and 2010 and include Cargolux, Air France, KLM, Martinair , Qantas and British Air.

The bureau has imposed fines so far totaling C$22.6 million.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)