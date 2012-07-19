OTTAWA, July 19 South Korean flag carrier Korean
Air has pleaded guilty to involvement in an air
cargo price-fixing cartel on certain routes from Canada between
April 2002 and February 2006, Canada's competition watchdog said
on Thursday.
The Competition Bureau imposed a C$5.5 million ($5.46
million) fine on the airline, the seventh to be convicted in the
scheme, which the bureau continues to investigate.
"The bureau is committed to pursuing those who engage in
anti-competitive behavior that harms Canadian businesses and
consumers," Melanie Aitken, the commissioner of competition,
said in a statement.
The six other convictions occurred in 2009 and 2010 and
include Cargolux, Air France, KLM, Martinair
, Qantas and British Air.
The bureau has imposed fines so far totaling C$22.6 million.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)