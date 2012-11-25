* Canadian police working with Swiss authorities
* Company tells CBC it will not comment on investigation
TORONTO Nov 25 A former executive of
SNC-Lavalin has been indicted in Switzerland on
allegations he laundered money in connection with $139 million
in payments by the company, according to CBC News and RTS, the
Swiss public broadcaster.
Riadh Ben Aissa, a former vice president, has been charged
with fraud, corruption and money laundering involving
transactions executed in North Africa, according to the report.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are working with Swiss
police on the investigation, according to the CBC, citing
unidentified police sources.
Swiss authorities have tracked funds that flowed from
SNC-Lavalin, Canada's largest engineering company, to Swiss bank
accounts. The accounts were registered to companies in the
British Virgin Islands, according to the report.
Ben Aissa was arrested in Switzerland last year on suspicion
of money laundering and corruption of public officials but had
not yet been formally charged.
SNC-Lavalin could not be immediately reached for a reaction
to the report.
The company, however, told the CBC it was not commenting.
"Because these investigations are ongoing and we continue to
cooperate, unfortunately there is nothing further that we are
able to add at this time, except to reiterate that we hope that
if anyone is found to have committed any wrongdoing, they are
brought to justice," a company spokeswoman told the CBC.
Ben Aissa's Canadian lawyer was not immediately available
for comment.
The Globe and Mail reported that the Tunisian-Canadian
executive was in charge of SNC's international construction
projects and a key link for the company to the former Libyan
regime of Muammar Gaddafi.
SNC-Lavalin's former chief executive Pierre Duhaime resigned
in March on accusations from the company that he authorized $56
million in payments to unknown agents on
nonexistent construction projects. Canadian police are
investigating.
They are also investigating bribery allegations against SNC
executives involving a $1.2 billion bridge project in
Bangladesh. The World Bank has suspended its loan for the
development and temporarily banned an SNC subsidiary from
bidding on its contracts in the country.