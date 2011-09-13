* Ottawa to unfreeze $2.2 bln in assets

* Begins work on reopening embassy in Tripoli

OTTAWA, Sept 13 Canada has obtained U.N. approval to unfreeze $2.2 billion in Libyan assets for humanitarian aid and is ready to reopen its embassy in Tripoli, Foreign Minister John Baird said on Tuesday.

The released money will be used to rebuild infrastructure and to pay wages of police, teachers and other essential services following Libya's six-month uprising, Baird told reporters.

Forces of the new ruling National Transitional Council overran Tripoli on Aug. 23 and are now battling the last few strongholds loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. [ID:nL5E7KD22F]

"While security still remains a challenge on the ground, life is slowly returning to normal in Tripoli," Baird said.

After sending a team to assess the situation in Tripoli, the government decided to begin work on reopening its embassy at a temporary location, Baird said. Officials have started refurbishing the embassy and putting security in place.

Ottawa is hoping the move will help Canadian businesses partake in some of the lucrative contracts expected in the country as it rebuilds.

"It is very important to have a diplomatic presence there. With the new government in place it's also important to have commercial operations there to help Canadian companies who are already on the ground and can assist the new Libyan government in the next few weeks and years," Baird said.

He did not say how soon he expected the embassy to be operational. U.S. officials said on Monday they expected the U.S. embassy to be up and running within weeks.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) are two of several Canadian companies with operations in the oil-rich country (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)