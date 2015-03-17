By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER, March 17
VANCOUVER, March 17 The head of BG Group Plc's
Canadian unit has left Vancouver to take another role in
the company and will not be replaced, the company said on
Tuesday, delivering another blow to British Columbia's fledgling
liquefied natural gas industry.
Madeline Whitaker, who was appointed president of BG Canada
in September 2013 and was overseeing the development of the
Prince Rupert LNG project, has taken a new role at company
headquarters in Britain, spokesman David Byford told Reuters.
Her duties will be absorbed by Houston-based Matt Sullivan,
a venture director, and Vancouver-based Simon Nish, vp
sustainability and now BG's senior representative in Canada.
There are no plans to hire a new president for BG Canada.
"This change does not signal any change to the Prince Rupert
LNG project," said Byford in an email, adding that Sullivan and
Nish have worked on the Pacific coast project since 2010 and
2013 respectively.
Despite the assurances, Whitaker's departure adds to the
uncertainty that has engulfed British Columbia's nascent LNG
industry in recent months, as oil prices have plunged and
companies pushed back project deadlines.
BG Group said late last year that it was slowing work on its
Prince Rupert LNG project, delaying a final investment decision
to 2017 at the earliest. Malaysia's Petronas in December pushed
back a decision on its Pacific NorthWest LNG project to later
this year.
Some 18 LNG export terminals have been proposed for the
British Columbia coast, though analysts say tough competition
and the impact of falling oil prices mean it is likely just a
handful will ultimately go ahead.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon)