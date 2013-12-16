UPDATE 2-Samsung Group chief denies all charges as "trial of the century" begins
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 Canada's National Energy Board on Monday granted liquefied natural gas export permits to four planned projects on the country's Pacific coast.
The regulator gave permits to Petronas' Pacific Northwest LNG project, along with a BG Group Plc's Prince Rupert LNG project. The WCC LNG project backed by Exxon Mobil Corp and Imperial Oil Ltd also received a 25-year license to export the fuel along, with a project proposed by the privately held Woodfibre Natural Gas Ltd.
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial
* is also exploring alternative means of providing liquidity to stockholders
AMSTERDAM, March 9 Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paints and coatings maker, on Thursday rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc , saying the offer "undervalued" the company.