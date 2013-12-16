CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 Canada's National Energy Board on Monday granted liquefied natural gas export permits to four planned projects on the country's Pacific coast.

The regulator gave permits to Petronas' Pacific Northwest LNG project, along with a BG Group Plc's Prince Rupert LNG project. The WCC LNG project backed by Exxon Mobil Corp and Imperial Oil Ltd also received a 25-year license to export the fuel along, with a project proposed by the privately held Woodfibre Natural Gas Ltd.