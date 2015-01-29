By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Jan 29 Small-scale liquefied natural
gas projects are emerging as bright spots in British Columbia's
bid to become a major exporter of natural gas, with two floating
projects on the Canadian province's Pacific Coast moving ahead
even as larger projects face delays.
The Douglas Channel LNG project, an early frontrunner that
was stalled when one of its owners fell into bankruptcy, looks
to be back on course after a consortium led by Calgary's Altagas
Ltd officially took control on Wednesday.
The group, which also includes Belgium's Exmar,
France's Electricite de France and Japan's Idemitsu
Kosan, hopes to make a final investment decision on the
550,000-tonne per annum (TPA) floating facility by yearend, with
first exports in 2018.
"We do believe it could be the first LNG exporter off of the
B.C. coast," Altagas director of finance Jess Nieukerk told
Reuters on Thursday, adding Altagas will keep working with
Idemitsu on another, larger, LNG export project called Triton.
The Woodfibre LNG project, meanwhile, entered its 180-day
environmental review phase this month, setting the stage for a
final decision later this year on the 2 million TPA terminal,
which is backed by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto's RGE
Group.
The two floating projects are relatively small compared with
mega-developments being contemplated by companies such as
Malaysia's Petronas and Chevron Corp, but
lower capital costs mean their owners can move more quickly.
Woodfibre's floating facility, for example, is expected to
cost roughly C$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion), while the Douglas
Channel project is pegged at C$600 million, compared with C$11
billion for Petronas' Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal.
Petronas delayed a final decision on its 12 million TPA
project in December, citing high costs and the impact of low oil
prices on company revenues.
BG Group, which is developing an LNG project in
Prince Rupert, also pushed back a final decision on its 21
million TPA project last year and has said it now expects first
exports in the next decade.
Chevron's Kitimat LNG terminal, meanwhile, has been slowed
by partner Apache's exit from the 10 million TPA
project. Apache agreed in December to sell its stake in the
development to Australia's Woodside Petroleum.
While 18 LNG export terminals have been proposed for the
British Columbia coast, analysts say tough competition and the
impact of falling oil prices mean it's likely just a handful
will ultimately go ahead.
