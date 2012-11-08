* LNG proposals could hinge on new Canadian rules
* Asian buyers want investment opportunities for LNG
* Pacific coast LNG could compete with U.S., East Africa
supply
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 8 The fate of a handful of
liquefied natural gas projects planned for Canada's Pacific
coast may depend on the Canadian government's willingness to
spell out rules for foreign investment in the country's energy
sector, according to a study released on Thursday.
Apache Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
Petronas, BG Group Plc and others are in the
planning stages for LNG projects that would take gas from the
rich shale fields of northeastern British Columbia and ship it
to Asian buyers.
But the federal government's decision last month to stall
the C$5.2 billion ($5.2 billion) bid by Malaysia's state-owned
Petronas C$5.2 billion for Canada's Progress Energy Resources
Corp could lessen the appetite of Asian buyers for Canadian LNG,
energy consultants Wood Mackenzie said.
"Some potential off-takers of Canadian LNG like the idea ...
because it's perceived as having low political risk, and another
reason is because they see the potential for investment
opportunities," said Noel Tomnay, head of global gas at the
consultancy.
"If there are going to be restrictions on how they access
those opportunities, if acquisitions are closed to them, then
clearly that would restrict the attractiveness of those
opportunities. If would-be Asian investors thought that
corporate acquisitions were an avenue that was not open to them
then Canadian LNG would become less attractive."
The Canadian government is looking to come up with rules
governing corporate acquisitions by state-owned companies and
has pushed off a decision on the Petronas bid as it considers
whether to approve the $15.1 billion offer for Nexen Inc
from China's CNOOC Ltd.
Exporting LNG to Asia is seen as a way to boost returns for
natural-gas producers tapping the Montney, Horn River and Liard
Basin shale regions of northeastern British Columbia.
Though Wood Mackenzie estimates the fields contain as much
as 280 trillion cubic feet of gas, they are far from Canada's
traditional U.S. export market, while growing supplies from
American shale regions have cut into Canadian shipments.
Because the region lacks infrastructure, developing the
resource will be expensive, requiring new pipelines and
multibillion-dollar liquefaction.
Still Wood Mackenzie estimates that the cost of delivery
into Asian markets for Canadian LNG would be in the range of $10
million to $12 per million British thermal units, similar to
competing projects in the United States and East Africa.