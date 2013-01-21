* Golar, partner, to buy LNG from Canadian project
* Deal is the first for Canada's LNG industry
* Douglas Channel project to supply 700,000 tonnes/year
* No detail on the price to be paid
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 21 Golar LNG Ltd,
which bills itself as one of the world's largest independent
operators of liquefied natural-gas carriers, said on Monday it
and LNG Partners LLC have agreed to buy all the output of the
Douglas Channel LNG project, the first such contract for
Canada's nascent LNG industry.
Golar said in a release that it and privately held LNG
Partners will buy the 700,000 tonnes of LNG per year, beginning
by mid-2015, to be produced by the project backed by the Haisla
First Nation aboriginal group and Douglas Channel Gas Services
Ltd.
No price was disclosed.
The project was the second to be awarded an LNG export
license by Canadian regulators in 2011, behind one granted to
the Kitimat LNG project proposed by Apache Corp and
Chevron Corp.
A handful of other LNG projects have also been proposed for
British Columbia's northern coast to supply Asian markets with
gas from the province's massive shale-gas fields.
Backers of the rival projects include Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, Malaysia's Petronas, BG Group Plc and
others, making British Columbia a rival to the U.S. Gulf coast,
where nine projects have been announced and one, Cheniere Energy
Inc's, Sabine Pass project, is already under
construction.
Golar said the deal is subject to reaching a financing
agreement with the project's partners and that the project
receive all needed permits for construction to begin.