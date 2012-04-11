CALGARY, Alberta, April 11 The Canadian
government on Wednesday gave the final approval for BC LNG
Export Co-operative's 20-year license to export liquefied
natural gas from a British Columbia port to Asian markets.
The approval for Canada's second LNG export license follows
on a February decision from Canada's National Energy Board to
approve the bid from the 13-member group.
The group, which includes LNG Partners LLC of Houston and
the Haisla First Nation, intends to build a small-scale
gas-liquefaction facility on a barge at Kitimat on British
Columbia's northern coast.
The plant is expected to be operating by early 2014.
The license is the second Canada has awarded. In October the
regulators approved an export license request from KM LNG, a
group that includes Apache Corp, Encana Corp
and EOG Resource Inc, to export gas from another Kitimat
LNG facility.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)