CALGARY, Alberta, April 11 The Canadian government on Wednesday gave the final approval for BC LNG Export Co-operative's 20-year license to export liquefied natural gas from a British Columbia port to Asian markets.

The approval for Canada's second LNG export license follows on a February decision from Canada's National Energy Board to approve the bid from the 13-member group.

The group, which includes LNG Partners LLC of Houston and the Haisla First Nation, intends to build a small-scale gas-liquefaction facility on a barge at Kitimat on British Columbia's northern coast.

The plant is expected to be operating by early 2014.

The license is the second Canada has awarded. In October the regulators approved an export license request from KM LNG, a group that includes Apache Corp, Encana Corp and EOG Resource Inc, to export gas from another Kitimat LNG facility. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)