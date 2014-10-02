By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Oct 2 British Columbia's leader is
"very confident" that Malaysia's Petronas will move
ahead with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the
Canadian province, despite threats from the company that it
could pull out of the roughly $11 billion project.
Premier Christy Clark, speaking with reporters on Thursday,
said meetings this week with Petronas chief executive Shamsul
Azhar Abbas were "productive," but she declined to put a
timeline on a final investment decision from the state-owned oil
and gas company.
"Both sides really want to make this project a success, we
both want it to work," she said. "So we've got some negotiating
ahead of us, we're right in the midst of that right now, and I'm
very confident that we are going to conclude that negotiation
successfully."
A spokesman for the company, officially known as Petroliam
Nasional Bhd, was not immediately available for comment.
Considered a front-runner in the race to build Canada's
first LNG export facility, Petronas had promised a final
investment decision on its Pacific NorthWest LNG project by
year-end.
But last week the company threatened to call off the
project, which is part of a broader $35 billion investment in
Canadian natural gas, over slow progress on a taxation plan, a
lack of incentives and regulatory delays.
In an interview with the Financial Times, chief executive
Shamsul criticized the province over its proposed LNG tax and
said "the project remains uncertain and I doubt we will be able
to make a positive (final investment decision) by year-end."
British Columbia has not yet finalized the details of its
new LNG tax, which could determine the fate of its nascent gas
export industry. The tax legislation will be unveiled in the
provincial legislature later this month.
Clark said her government is working hard to hammer out a
plan that is economically viable for companies like Petronas
while still providing returns to the province.
"My job is to maximize the benefits for our shareholders,
and that's the people of British Columbia," she said. "But I
also know that 100 percent of zero is zero, so we have to land
that tax at the right spot."