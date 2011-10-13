* Regulator approves LNG export license
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 Canada's National
Energy Board gave the go-ahead on Thursday for the country's
first exports of liquefied natural gas, approving a license
sought by KM LNG, a group, led by Apache Corp (APA.N), planning
an LNG project on the Pacific Coast.
The board gave KM permission to export up to 200 million
tonnes of LNG over the next 20 years, an amount equivalent to
9.36 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
The gas will come from conventional reserves and shale gas
projects in Western Canada, and will be taken by pipeline to a
liquefaction plant at Kitimat, British Columbia.
The export license is a needed step for Canada's first LNG
project but more critical decisions will come soon, as Apache
and its partners decide early in 2012 whether to go ahead with
the C$5 billion ($4.9 billion) plant and pipeline project. If
the answer is "yes" and provincial regulators approve,
shipments could begin in 2015.
"This is a big piece of the puzzle for Kitimat LNG moving
forward," said Apache spokesman Paul Wyke. "You need a license
to export the gas and we go that today."
Exports of LNG - natural gas that its supercooled until it
turns liquid for ease of storage and shipping - will allow
producers to tap high-paying markets in Asia, skirting the
depressed North American market, where a surfeit of shale gas
and a weak economy are expected to keep prices low.
Apache has a 40 percent stake in the Kitimat LNG project on
the Pacific Coast, while EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) and Encana
Corp (ECA.TO) each own 20 percent.
