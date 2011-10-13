* Regulator approves LNG export license

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 13 Canada's National Energy Board gave the go-ahead on Thursday for the country's first exports of liquefied natural gas, approving a license sought by KM LNG, a group, led by Apache Corp (APA.N), planning an LNG project on the Pacific Coast.

The board gave KM permission to export up to 200 million tonnes of LNG over the next 20 years, an amount equivalent to 9.36 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The gas will come from conventional reserves and shale gas projects in Western Canada, and will be taken by pipeline to a liquefaction plant at Kitimat, British Columbia.

The export license is a needed step for Canada's first LNG project but more critical decisions will come soon, as Apache and its partners decide early in 2012 whether to go ahead with the C$5 billion ($4.9 billion) plant and pipeline project. If the answer is "yes" and provincial regulators approve, shipments could begin in 2015.

"This is a big piece of the puzzle for Kitimat LNG moving forward," said Apache spokesman Paul Wyke. "You need a license to export the gas and we go that today."

Exports of LNG - natural gas that its supercooled until it turns liquid for ease of storage and shipping - will allow producers to tap high-paying markets in Asia, skirting the depressed North American market, where a surfeit of shale gas and a weak economy are expected to keep prices low.

Apache has a 40 percent stake in the Kitimat LNG project on the Pacific Coast, while EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) each own 20 percent. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)