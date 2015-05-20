MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 23
DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER May 20 Petronas has reached a set of deals with British Columbia related to its proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Canada, edging the energy company closer to a final investment decision, the province said on Wednesday.
The project development and royalty agreements, signed in Vancouver, make clear the long-term costs and obligations the Malaysian company will face should it move ahead with its proposed $35 billion investment in Canadian natural gas. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DUBAI, March 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 22 Starting on Monday, Wells Fargo & Co depositors can withdraw money using a smartphone at any branded ATM, the latest sign of U.S. lenders moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar banking.