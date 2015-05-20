(Adds details on terminal site, other LNG projects)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER May 20 Petronas has reached
a deal with British Columbia related to its proposed liquefied
natural gas export terminal in Canada, putting the Malaysian
energy company a step closer to a final investment decision, the
province said on Wednesday.
The project development agreement (PDA), which must still be
ratified by both the company and the province, provides
assurances on issues like infrastructure and aboriginal
consultation, along with measures to ensure the project will not
face onerous tax or fee increases through the contract term.
A separate royalty agreement, also announced on Wednesday,
sets out minimum output targets and the long-term royalty rate
for the company's natural gas production in the province's
northeast.
"These agreements set the stage for a new era of economic
activity and a new industry for British Columbia," Premier
Christy Clark told reporters, adding that the province is
continuing to build partnerships with aboriginal communities.
At roughly $36 billion, the total investment by Petronas and
its partners includes the construction of the Pacific NorthWest
LNG export terminal near the northern city of Prince Rupert, a
natural gas pipeline and ongoing gas development.
The government deal comes a week after an aboriginal group
rejected an offer of C$1 billion ($820.9 million) in return for
supporting the export terminal, saying the development would
harm a fish habitat next to the project site.
The company, which has made major changes to project design
to address aboriginal concerns, said it is not considering
alternative locations for the terminal.
A federal environmental review of the Petronas-led project
is underway, with a regulatory decision expected later this
fall. It is one of the most advanced of 19 LNG export plants
proposed for the Pacific Coast province.
Michael Culbert, president of Petronas' Canadian subsidiary,
told reporters the company is working with its partners to clear
all internal hurdles so they are ready to move as soon as the
PDA is ratified and the environmental certificate is in hand.
"What we're trying to do is look at all the aspects of the
final investment decision and get to the point where a
commercial investment decision can be made," he said. "Then we
can move on once the conditions are met."
The company had previously said it hoped to make a final
investment decision by the end of June.
Petronas, officially known as Petroliam Nasional Bhd, has
partnered with Sinopec, JAPEX, Indian Oil Corporation and
PetroleumBRUNEI on the export project.
($1 = 1.2182 Canadian dollars)
