VANCOUVER Dec 3 Petronas, Malaysia's
state-owned oil and gas company, delayed giving the final
investment go-ahead on Wednesday for its $11 billion liquefied
natural gas export terminal in British Columbia, citing high
costs and other outstanding issues.
"Costs associated with the pipeline and LNG facility remain
challenging and must be reduced further before a positive FID
(final investment decision) can be undertaken," the company said
in a statement.
Petronas, which had hoped to give the project the green
light before yearend, said it will continue to invest in natural
gas in British Columbia and will keep working to secure
necessary federal approvals and permits for the project.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)