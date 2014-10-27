CALGARY, Alberta Oct 27 The company backing a C$7 billion ($6.23 billion) liquefied natural gas facility in Quebec is asking Canada's energy regulator for permission to export nearly 1.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

GNL Quebec Inc is applying for a liquefied natural gas export license from the National Energy Board, requesting permission to export as much as 11 million tonnes of LNG per year. The gas would come from a proposed liquefaction plant in Saguenay, Quebec, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of Quebec City, according to regulatory documents.

The Energie Saguenay project is the first proposed for Quebec and is backed by GNL Quebec, owned by Freestone Capital LLC and Breyer Capital LLC. GNL Quebec is planning to build a 650-kilometer long pipeline connecting with TransCanada Corp's main natural-gas conduit to supply the facility with gas from Western Canada.

The project is the latest to apply for a Canadian LNG-export license. The National Energy Board has granted 11 licenses, mostly for projects planned for the British Columbia coast, while 14 other applications are under review. Despite the number of proposed projects, no projects are now under construction.

GNL Quebec said in its filing that it expects to begin exports in 2020.

