VANCOUVER, June 17 A Royal Dutch Shell-led liquefied natural gas export project proposed for British Columbia's Pacific Coast has been issued a provincial environmental certificate, the province's Ministry of Environment said on Wednesday.

The federal government has not yet issued its decision on the environmental review of the LNG Canada project, which is expected to cost as much as C$40 billion ($32.7 billion) when fully complete.

The provincial approval is contingent on the company meeting 24 conditions, including monitoring environmental impacts and ongoing consultation with Aboriginals and local communities.

