By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, June 17 Canada's environment ministry
said on Wednesday it approved a Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led
liquefied natural gas export terminal on British
Columbia's coast, contingent on the project meeting 50
environmental, social and operational conditions.
In her decision, federal Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq
concluded that the effects of the proposed LNG Canada project
"are justified in the circumstances."
She said the project would create thousands of jobs and
contribute billions of dollars to the economy.
The province of British Columbia also issued an
environmental certificate for the export terminal on Wednesday,
listing 24 conditions, including monitoring its environmental
impact and ongoing consultation with aboriginal people and local
communities.
"Receiving both provincial and federal approval of our
Environmental Assessment is a critical milestone on our path to
making a final investment decision," LNG Canada chief executive
Andy Calitz said in a statement.
Calitz added the company will continue to work to mitigate
the environmental effects and enhance the benefits of the LNG
Canada project.
Shell and its partners are expected to make their final go
or no-go decision on the project in 2016, with construction of
the first phase set to take roughly five years.
The development, located in the northern British Columbia
town of Kitimat, is anticipated to cost between C$25 billion
($20.4 billion) and C$40 billion ($32.7 billion).
It is one of 19 such terminals proposed for the Pacific
Coast province as companies from around the world look to export
cheap Canadian gas to energy-hungry markets in Asia.
A consortium led by Malaysian state-owned energy company
Petronas gave a conditional go-ahead last week for its
Pacific NorthWest LNG project, which is still in the federal
environmental review process.
Shell holds a 50 percent stake in LNG Canada, PetroChina Co
Ltd has a 20 percent share, while Korea Gas Corp
and Mitsubishi Corp each hold 15 percent.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
