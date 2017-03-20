CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp
has secured shipper commitment for a pipeline for
Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas's Pacific NorthWest
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in western Canada and will
seek approval for early construction, the company said on
Monday.
TransCanada was previously granted approval for the North
Montney Mainline pipe on condition of a positive final
investment decision from Pacific NorthWest. The approval
TransCanada is seeking will allow the company to start building
most of the pipe before such a decision, TransCanada said.
