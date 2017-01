CALGARY, Alberta Nov 4 Woodfibre LNG will start building British Columbia's first liquefied natural gas processing and export terminal in 2017, after its parent company authorized the funds necessary for the project to proceed, Woodfibre said on Friday.

The facility near Squamish, British Columbia, will export 2.1 million tonnes a year once it is operational in 2020. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)