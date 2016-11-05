(Adds background on Squamish environmental consultations)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 4 Woodfibre LNG will start
building British Columbia's first liquefied natural gas
processing and export terminal in 2017, it said on Friday, a
project that would grant Canada a long-awaited opportunity to
enter the global market.
The facility near Squamish, north of Vancouver, will export
2.1 million tonnes a year once it is operational in 2020,
according to a company statement.
However, Woodfibre is relatively small compared to other
proposed LNG projects in the province and will have little
impact on weak Canadian natural gas prices, said Samir Kayande,
a director at research group RS Energy.
More than a dozen LNG projects have been proposed for
British Columbia, but the global slump in energy prices has
undermined their feasibility and delayed investment.
In September, Canada approved a proposed C$36 billion,
12-million-tonne-a-year LNG project by Petroliam Nasional
Berhad. But Petronas, as the Malaysian state-owned oil company
is known, has yet to give the final go-ahead, and Canadian
aboriginal and environmental groups have filed lawsuits to stop
it.
Privately held Woodfibre said its Singaporean parent
authorized funds for the facility after British Columbia offered
a competitive electricity rate for LNG projects.
Woodfibre, based in Vancouver, is a subsidiary of Pacific
Oil & Gas Ltd, which is part of the Singapore-based RGE Group of
companies.
Byng Giraud, country manager for Woodfibre, said in a
statement the cheaper rates were what allowed the "go forward"
decision to happen. The plant will be powered using electricity
rather than natural gas.
The British Columbia government, which is keen to develop an
LNG industry, welcomed the green light for the C$1.6 billion
project and said it would be one of the largest private sector
investments in the southern part of the province.
Gas for the facility will come from northeastern British
Columbia via Spectra Energy and Fortis Inc-owned pipelines.
Environmental group the Pembina Institute warned the project
would make it harder for British Columbia to meet its 2050
carbon emissions targets.
Squamish Mayor Patricia Heintzman said the announcement was
somewhat "jumping the gun" as there are 25 environmental
conditions put forward by the Squamish First Nations still being
worked out.
Squamish Chief Ian Campbell could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Woodfibre has legally committed to and will continue to work
to meet those obligations, said company spokeswoman Jennifer
Siddon.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Additional reporting by
Catherine Ngai in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish)