VANCOUVER, March 18 Canada's Environment Minister on Friday approved a liquefied natural gas export project proposed by Woodfibre LNG in British Columbia, after an environmental review found the project was "not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects."

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna imposed numerous conditions on the project, including restrictions related to construction in or near fish habitat and additional consultation with Aboriginal groups, among other things.

Woodfibre LNG, backed by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto's RGE Group, hopes to build its LNG export terminal outside the city of Squamish, north of Vancouver. The company has not yet made a final investment decision on the project. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)