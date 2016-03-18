VANCOUVER, March 18 Canada's Environment
Minister on Friday approved a liquefied natural gas export
project proposed by Woodfibre LNG in British Columbia, after an
environmental review found the project was "not likely to cause
significant adverse environmental effects."
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna imposed numerous
conditions on the project, including restrictions related to
construction in or near fish habitat and additional consultation
with Aboriginal groups, among other things.
Woodfibre LNG, backed by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto
Tanoto's RGE Group, hopes to build its LNG export terminal
outside the city of Squamish, north of Vancouver. The company
has not yet made a final investment decision on the project.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)