Nov 17 Oilfield camp providers banking on the
long-term prospects of liquid natural gas export terminals in
British Columbia are emerging as hot stock picks as their shares
slump.
Shares of Civeo Corp, Horizon North Logistics Inc
and Black Diamond Group Ltd, which provide
temporary lodging - "man camps" - for oilmen, have tanked in the
past two months, as a sharp drop in crude prices compounds
short-term problems at the companies.
This offers investors an attractive long-term opportunity,
as more than a dozen Canadian LNG terminals are expected to
clear regulatory and tax hurdles in a few years, setting up the
camp providers for potential windfalls.
Canada's National Energy Board has so far approved nine LNG
export projects in British Columbia and more companies are
negotiating with regulators.
Analysts expect this will fuel demand for an additional
40,000 beds over the next four to five years.
"Our belief is that we will see at least one, likely two,
LNG projects proceed. In that eventuality, these companies all
the way (through) 2016, 2017 and 2018 are likely going to be
fairly busy," Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford said.
Black Diamond shares, which ended Friday at C$19.13, should
be trading nearly 63 percent higher, according to StarMine's
Intrinsic Valuation model, which projects how much a stock
should be worth based on expected earnings growth over the next
five years.
Horizon North should be trading at more than double its
Friday close of C$3.23 a share.
"Bid log remains very strong, supported by ongoing oilsands
development, unconventional (oil and gas) activity,
infrastructure projects, and LNG development," Black Diamond
Chief Executive Trevor Haynes told Reuters.
The companies, however, are in a rough patch now as several
oilsands projects in Canada are being deferred because of
regulatory problems and cost overruns, affecting demand for
their camps.
The oilsands projects also seem less viable now as a 32
percent slump in Brent crude futures since June pushes
returns from these projects close to the break-even point.
These worries are not scaring away investors such as
Greenlight Capital Inc.
The hedge fund has raised its stake in Civeo, which was spun
off from Oil States International earlier this year, to
nearly 10 percent from 5.8 percent, and Fidelity Investments has
acquired an 11 percent stake.
Franklin Resources Inc has raised its stake in Horizon North
to 18.69 percent from 12.60 percent in August.
