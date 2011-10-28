* Third quarter deal volume up 8 pct, values rise 1 pct
* Pension funds, banks lead the pack at home and abroad
* Absence of mega deals in mining sector, China weighs
TORONTO, Oct 28 Merger and acquisition activity
edged higher in Canada in the third quarter as a wave of
deal-making by pension funds and banks made up for a slowdown
in the powerful mining sector, according to a report released
on Friday.
Deal volume in the July-September period rose by 8 percent
over the third quarter last year, and deal values climbed 1
percent, according to a quarterly report by PwC, a global
consultancy that tracks M&A activity.
"A high level of activity by Canadian pension fund
deal-making during Q3 2011 sheltered a broader Canadian market
downturn," the consultancy said.
Canadian pension funds, either as leads, co-leads or part
of buyer/seller consortiums, were involved in deals worth more
than $15 billion, PwC said, highlighting a trend of foreign
acquisitions by Canadian institutions.
Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canada's No. 2 bank, led the
pack with its C$8.5 billion aquisition of the Canadian credit
card operations of Bank of America (BAC.N).
Other notable deals in the quarter included the $6.3
billion acquisition of U.S.-based medical device maker Kinetic
Concepts Inc by a consortium including the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), PSP Investments and Apax Partners.
Also in the quarter Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced
the acquisition of a 19.99 percent stake in China-based Bank of
Guangzhou Co., Ltd, for about C$719 million.
Scotiabank, Canada's third-largest lender, is eager to
expand its footprint in China, where foreign banks are limited
to 20 percent stakes in no more than two Chinese banks.
Scotiabank also holds a 14.8 percent interest in Bank of
Xi'an, and will increase that stake to 18.1 percent, pending
regulatory approval.
COMMODITIES STILL DOMINATE
The commodities sector continued to dominate Canadian M&A,
with 42 percent of all transactions done, down from 46 percent
in the prior quarter.
Even so, deals in the traditionally strong mining sector
shrank in the quarter as questions surfaced about the strength
of demand from China.
An absence of "mega deals" in base metals and ores drove
down quarter-over-quarter deal values in the materials sector
by close to 66 percent, PwC said.
"While most miners remain bullish about the long-term
fundamentals of the mining sector, recent uncertainties about
emerging market resource demand have prompted miners at the
upper end of the market too put acquisitions plans on hold,"
the consultancy wrote.
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; Editing by Frank McGurty)