By Euan Rocha and John Tilak
| TORONTO, July 2
TORONTO, July 2 Royal Bank of Canada and
Bank of Montreal were the top two advisers on Canadian
M&A deals in the first half of 2015, a period during which the
overall dollar value of deals surged despite a decline in the
actual number of transactions.
Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday showed $122
billion in merger and acquisition deals in Canada in the first
half, up 35 percent from the year-before period and topped only
by the record first half of 2007. The number of deals dropped 13
percent, however.
"We've got empirical data supporting the fact that
investors are currently rewarding companies that are going out
and doing big deals," said Grant Kernaghan, Citigroup's managing
director of Canadian investment banking.
RBC and BMO snagged the No. 1 and No. 2 rankings by value,
respectively, largely on the back of a single large intercompany
deal: Enbridge's transfer of some of its Canadian
pipeline and renewable energy assets to Enbridge Income Fund
. Including debt, that deal was worth $24.2 billion.
Major global investment banks, which advised on the bulk of
large cross-border deals, dominated the rest of the league
tables. JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays,
Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Morgan
Stanley and Bank of America all ranked high after
advising on various sides of the GE Capital asset sales process
as well as on Hudson's Bay Co's acquisition of German
department store chain Kaufhof and other deals.
"The overarching theme we see is that the level of
cross-border M&A activity is only going one way, and that's up,"
said Bruce Rothney, chief executive of Barclays Canada.
"We're living in a slower growth environment. Everyone's
looking for organic growth where they can, but in a world where
cost structure starts to take on increased importance, scale is
going to be important and that'll drive more M&A."
Others agreed the current environment is spurring larger
deals.
"There's more confidence in management suites and boardrooms
that the recovery is more sustained," said Dougal Macdonald,
head of Morgan Stanley Canada. "Nonetheless, because it's low
growth, M&A has become a tool for companies to enhance growth
and the markets are supportive and rewarding strategically and
financially compelling M&A."
Bankers said another factor driving deals has been the
health of equity markets.
"Strong equity markets have given clients confidence that
they can finance deals, and the equity issuance pipeline has
been very robust," said David Rawlings, CEO of JPMorgan Canada.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and John Tilak; Editing by Peter
Galloway)