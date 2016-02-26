TORONTO Feb 26 A new takeover bid regime
outlined by Canadian regulators is set to dramatically extend
the minimum offer period on hostile bids, potentially reducing
hostile deal activity in a largely resource-driven Canadian
market.
The new takeover rules, unveiled on Thursday by the Canadian
Securities Administrators (CSA) an umbrella body made-up of all
of Canada's provincial securities regulators, will require that
hostile bidders come in with fully financed bids and keep offers
open for a minimum of 105 days, up from 35 days currently.
The existing regime does allow targets to buy time and
extend the time period around hostile bids through the use of
shareholder rights plans, or so-called poison pills. But lawyers
have said the new rules could put a damper on hostile activity
in the country, especially given that the majority of publicly
listed companies in Canada are mining and energy companies,
whose share prices fluctuate sharply with rapid moves in
commodity markets.
"It will make hostile deals a little harder for sure," said
John Emanoilidis, co-head of law firm Torys' M&A practice. "This
will motivate bidders to try to do a friendly deal, because with
a friendly deal comes a shorter time period."
Others contend the new regime, which will go into effect May
9, could lead to a pick-up in proxy battles.
"In a commodity driven jurisdiction, we believe a 105 day
minimum will result in more bully M&A and proxy battles," said
Walied Soliman, a partner with Norton Rose and co-chair of the
firm's special situations team.
Soliman contends suitors, in these circumstances, may align
themselves with groups of key investors in the target, and force
the target's board into negotiating, or risk a proxy battle.
Hostile bidders will also need a minimum of over 50 percent
of the target's shares, not already owned or controlled by them,
to be tendered in favor of the offer, for a bidder to be able to
close on the transaction.
The new regime does not give bidders the ability to walk
away at the end of the 105 day period, if adequate shares have
been tendered, but lawyers say hostile bidders can get around
this issue by adding more conditions to their bids.
"If I was advising a hostile bidder under these new rules,
I'd make sure they have enough conditions included to protect
them and give them options," said Krisztián Tóth, a partner with
Fasken Martineau.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by David Gregorio)