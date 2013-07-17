July 17 A Canadian faces the rare charge of
corrupting morals after allegedly posting a grisly snuff video
on a website that specializes in graphic, violent, racist
videos, police in Edmonton, Alberta, said on Wednesday.
Staff Sergeant Bill Clark told a televised news conference
that Mark Marek, 38, had cooperated with police after they
tracked him down after a year-long investigation into how the
video, allegedly from accused murderer Luka Magnotta, reached
the www.bestgore.com website.
Police say the website was being operated from Edmonton at
the time the video was posted.
"The allegation is that Luka Magnotta sent that video to the
website owned and operated by Mr. Marek, and Mr. Marek, knowing
the content, posted it on his website for all to see," Clark
said.
Magnotta is charged with murdering Chinese student Jun Lin,
who was living in Montreal, and defiling the corpse. Police say
they believe that the video of Lin's death is genuine, but
evidence in Magnotta's preliminary hearings, held in Montreal in
March, is covered by a publication ban and may not be reported.
Clark said it was the first time the charge of corrupting
morals, which carries a maximum two-year sentence, had been laid
in Edmonton. He said he was shocked by the content of the site.
"I would describe ... (it) as a racist website inciting
hatred and violence above and beyond anything normal," he said.
"It's a shocking website. I can tell you that."
Marek, whom Clark described as someone who "really was of no
fixed address," cannot be contacted because he is in police
custody pending a bail hearing set for Thursday.
In answer to written questions posed by Canada's CBC Radio
last year, he defended his website.
"I report on real life events. What you find on Best Gore is
raw reality in its truest form. Honest, uncensored, real. Like
life itself," he said in the written interview, which was posted
on the CBC's website in June 2012.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Janet Guttsman; and
Peter Galloway)