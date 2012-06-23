UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
June 23 A section of a rooftop parking lot collapsed at a busy shopping mall in the Canadian province of Ontario on Saturday, leaving a gaping hole and sending debris below, media reported.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the midday collapse at the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake, but the town's mayor has declared a state of emergency, the Elliot Lake Standard reported.
The newspaper reported that passers-by were later told to leave the area of the collapsed roof because of a gas leak. (Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will block some Obama administration rules that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 GPA SA posted a seventh consecutive quarterly loss on Friday as costs from a broad two-year restructuring continued to hamper results at Brazil's largest diversified retailer.