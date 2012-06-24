(Adds details)
TORONTO, June 23 The roof of a busy shopping
mall in northern Ontario partially collapsed on Saturday,
creating a gaping hole that left shop fronts open to the sky,
officials said.
The collapse at the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake, about
335 miles (540 km) northwest of Toronto, occurred at about 2
p.m. (1800 GMT), a peak time for weekend shopping. The roof of
the two-story mall serves as an open-air parking lot for the
shops below.
"All we do know is we had a partial collapse of the roof of
the shopping mall," Mayor Rick Hamilton told Reuters, adding
that he had declared a state of emergency and that an urban
extraction team was on its way to assess the situation.
The mayor later told the Globe and Mail that four people
were hurt in the incident but their injuries were considered not
life-threatening, according to the newspaper's Twitter account.
The mayor's office could not be reached immediately to confirm
the report.
The Elliot Lake Standard newspaper reported online that
there were unconfirmed reports that two vehicles may have fallen
through the roof, but the mayor said he could not confirm that.
A fire official reached by Reuters confirmed the collapse
but said emergency workers were still at the scene and he could
provide no further details.
Christine Ouimet, media officer with the Ontario Provincial
Police, said teams were working to enter the damaged portion of
the mall, and authorities would give updates after they were
able to assess the situation. She could not confirm whether any
cars had fallen through the roof into the retail shops below.
The newspaper reported that passers-by were later told to
leave the area of the collapsed roof because of a gas leak.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty in Toronto and Cynthia Johnston;
editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Todd Eastham)