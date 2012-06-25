June 25 Rescue workers in the northern Ontario
town of Elliot Lake intensified their search for survivors on
Monday, two days after a roof collapsed at a two-storey shopping
mall.
One person was already confirmed dead and 22 injured, and
police said 30 people were unaccounted for, a list that had
grown from nine. There was no way of knowing how many of those
were in the mall at the time of collapse, Canadian Broadcasting
Corp television quoted police as saying.
There were signs of life in the rubble as recently as 4 a.m.
(0800 GMT) on Monday, suggesting at least one person had
survived when a roof-top parking lot partially collapsed on
shops at the two-storey Algo Centre Mall, police said at a news
conference, according to the CBC.
Teams working to enter the site had located a severed hand
and foot, authorities said on Sunday. On Monday, the one death
was confirmed.
The collapse occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the mall
is typically crowded. Twenty-two people were hurt, but none had
life-threatening injuries, officials said. The collapse sent at
least one parked vehicle as well as concrete and metal raining
into the mall below, leaving a hole in the roof.
Extraction teams, including dogs trained to locate people
trapped beneath debris, have traveled to Elliot Lake, once a
uranium-mining town and now a retirement community about 335
miles (540 km) northwest of Toronto.
The Ontario Provincial Police have compiled a list of 30
people who have been reported missing in the area, the CBC
reported.
Questions were raised about a history of roof problems at
the mall, including leaking ceilings and rusted beams that were
reported to have been visible.
Overhead photos taken soon after the collapse showed several
vehicles remained parked on the undamaged part of the rooftop
lot. The collapse opened up a large, rectangular space and a
clear view of the shopping concourse below.
