June 25 Rescue workers in the northern Ontario town of Elliot Lake on Monday called off their search for survivors at a two-story shopping mall whose rooftop parking lot partially collapsed two days ago, after authorities deemed the site too dangerous.

One person is confirmed dead and another is believed to have died in the collapse at the Algo Centre Mall, which occurred on Saturday afternoon when the mall is typically crowded. Twenty-two people were injured.

City spokeswoman Kate Matuszewski said the operation was now considered to be a recovery rather than a rescue effort.

When asked if that meant authorities had given up hope of finding anyone alive inside the damaged portion of the mall, she said: "Basically, yes." Matuszewski declined to say why authorities came to that conclusion.

"Due to the building being unsafe, crews were pulled from the building," Matuszewski said in a telephone interview.

Mayor Rick Hamilton, however, later said authorities were still hopeful of resuming the rescue operation, saying he was pushing provincial authorities to get assistance in stabilizing the site. He said he would work with Emergency Measures Ontario to involve the armed forces if necessary.

"We are making every effort to make sure we can expedite this process as quickly as possible," Hamilton told Canadian Broadcasting Corp television.

"It was not an easy decision" for the emergency teams to leave the site, he said. "I spoke with them personally and they were absolutely mortified having to leave that scene."

The collapse sent at least one parked vehicle as well as concrete and metal raining into the mall below, leaving a hole in the roof.

Police said 30 people were unaccounted for, a list that had grown from nine. But there was no way of knowing how many of those were in the mall at the time of collapse, the CBC quoted police as saying.

Authorities were focusing mostly on two missing people whose vehicles were found in the mall's parking lot.

There were signs of life in the rubble as recently as 4 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday, suggesting at least one person had survived the collapse, police said at a news conference, according to the CBC.

After the search was halted, authorities said they were unsure of the condition of the person who may have survived, the CBC said.

Workers located a severed hand and foot in the rubble, authorities said on Sunday. The death was confirmed on Monday.

Extraction teams, including dogs trained to locate people trapped beneath debris, have traveled to Elliot Lake, once a uranium-mining town and now a retirement community about 335 miles (539 km) northwest of Toronto.

Numerous people have said the mall had a history of roof problems, including leaking ceilings and rusted beams that were reported to have been visible, according to media reports.

Overhead photos taken soon after the collapse showed several vehicles remained parked on the undamaged part of the rooftop lot. The collapse opened up a large, rectangular space and a clear view of the shopping concourse below. (Reporting By Andrea Hopkins and Frank McGurty; Editing by Peter Galloway and Paul Simao)