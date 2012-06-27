* Two bodies recovered four days after mall collapse
* Rescue team head "99 pct" sure there are no other victims
* Questions raised on rescue delays, roof problems
(Updates with two bodies recovered, comment from Ontario
premier)
June 27 Rescue workers removed two bodies from a
collapsed shopping mall in the northern Ontario town of Elliot
Lake on Wednesday and said they didn't believe there was anyone
else in the rubble, all but ending a four-day search for
survivors.
The head of the rescue effort said he was "99 percent"
certain no other victims will be found in the debris that rained
down on shoppers when a rooftop parking lot collapsed into the
two-story mall on Saturday afternoon.
"I believe there is nobody else in there," said Bill
Neadles, who led his team through the rescue effort in the
former mining town, now a retirement community of about 11,000
people, about 335 miles (539 km) northwest of Toronto.
Police said there are 12 names on a list of people who are
unaccounted for in the community, but Neadles said dogs trained
to detect both the living and the dead had found no scent of
bodies in the wreckage other than the two already located.
Emergency crews will comb through the remaining piles of
rubble exposed by heavy equipment, but the search is expected to
conclude within hours, Neadles said.
Twenty-two people were injured but survived after the roof
of the Algo Centre Mall gave way. Signs of life, including
tapping and breathing sounds, were detected as late as Monday
morning, but hope faded as the rescue dragged on.
"Like all Ontarians, I was deeply saddened to learn that
emergency workers have recovered bodies from the mall collapse
in Elliot Lake," Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty said in a
statement.
Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Chris Lewis said an
investigation would be launched into the cause of the collapse,
which sent at least one parked vehicle as well as concrete and
metal raining into the mall below, opening a gaping hole in the
roof.
According to media reports, the mall has had a history of
roof problems, including leaking ceilings and rusted beams.
"Without a doubt there is going to be a full investigation,"
Lewis told reporters. "Engineers and many experts are going to
look at this for a long time to try to sort out what happened
with the ultimate goal of preventing it from ever happening
again somewhere else."
Authorities had halted the rescue effort on Monday, saying
that the site was too unstable for it to continue, infuriating
Elliot Lake residents. McGuinty, premier of Canada's most
populous province, subsequently intervened to urge rescue
workers to resume the search with the help of more equipment.
McGuinty said Ontario's rescue procedures would be reviewed.
"In the coming days, we will take the time to review the
events as they unfolded to ensure we learn any lessons to be
had. All Ontarians are committed to having a world class
emergency response program in place at all times," he said.
Lewis defended Monday's decision to halt the search, saying
emergency crews had done their best under difficult
circumstances.
"Ultimately they were doing their best in a quick way to try
to find who they could find living. When they realized they
couldn't, that's when they said, 'well, what else can we do?'"
Lewis said. "They had to back off and get other equipment in
here, which took time."
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)