By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10 Canada, a pioneer in
the use of medical marijuana, will take legal production out of
private homes next year as it seeks to address more than a
decade of neighborhood spats and criminal activity.
Health Canada will also snuff out its own production, which
has been another legal source of the drug, and leave supplies
solely to licensed growers in the private sector.
More than 30,000 people in Canada are legally authorized to
use marijuana, up from around 500 in 2001 when Canada became the
first country to allow terminally ill patients to grow and smoke
their own marijuana.
Canada's marijuana medical access program also included a
state-managed grow-op in a disused zinc mine in Flin Flon,
Manitoba, although users complained the quality did not match
that from private suppliers.
"There's far too much potential and actual abuse within the
current scheme," said Staff Inspector Randy Franks of the
Toronto Police Service drug squad, adding that police do not
have access to addresses of approved sites in private homes.
"These home-grown operations are able to produce far more
than they need and they have to do something with it, so they
sell it mainstream."
The new regulations took effect on Monday, but the old rules
will run concurrently until March 31, 2014, to allow time for
Ottawa to license new growers, said Jeannine Ritchot, director
of medical marijuana regulatory reform for Health Canada.
The changes will place growing sites under greater scrutiny,
through inspections, security measures and accounting of
production volumes.
"While the courts have said that there must be reasonable
access to a legal source of marihuana for medical purposes, we
believe that this must be done in a controlled fashion in order
to protect public safety," said Health Minister Leona Aglukkaq.
Marijuana use remains illegal in Canada, with the exception
of medical marijuana, which is used to manage chronic pain and
for conditions that include multiple sclerosis and arthritis.
But critics argue that marijuana can be a "gateway drug" to
abuse of other illegal substances.
"I'm quite worried about my future," said Vancouver resident
Heidi Hideg, who treats pain from a car accident that paralyzed
her with marijuana supplied by the B.C. Compassion Club Society.
"I don't want to go back on prescription medication, but with
changes to the (regulations), it's really up in the air."
Compassion clubs buy marijuana at relatively low prices from
growers, and re-sell it illegally to users, with police often
turning a blind eye. Their role is unclear under the new rules
because the clubs tend to buy from growers who do not want their
addresses known, said Jamie Shaw, from the B.C. club.
Fonda Betts, a designated grower of marijuana for two
patients, gave the changes a mixed review.
Betts, who is also the chief executive officer of the
Greenleaf Medical Clinic in Abbotsford, British Columbia, said
some patients will have to pay more and may find it hard to find
the marijuana strain that is right for them to ingest or smoke.
Franks, the Toronto police officer, said home-based
production can also be a scourge for neighbors, particularly in
apartment blocks, who put up with the chemicals and mold from
growing hundreds of plants.
Medical marijuana is also legal in 19 U.S. states and in the
District of Columbia.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Janet Guttsman and Marguerita Choy)