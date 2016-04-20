(Adds stock price moves by medical marijuana producers)
By Ethan Lou
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's Liberal government
will introduce legislation to legalize and regulate recreational
marijuana in spring 2017, Health Minister Jane Philpott said on
Wednesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised during last
year's election campaign that his Liberals would legalize
recreational marijuana, following the U.S. states of Washington
and Colorado, but the time frame has been unclear.
Philpott, speaking at a special session of the U.N. General
Assembly in New York on drug problems around the world, said the
Canadian law will ensure marijuana is kept away from children
and will keep criminals from profiting from its sale.
"We will work with law enforcement partners to encourage
appropriate and proportionate criminal justice measures," she
said. "We know it is impossible to arrest our way out of this
problem."
Former Toronto police chief Bill Blair, the government's
point man on legalization, has emphasized current laws that make
marijuana illegal remain in effect.
Medical marijuana is a separate issue from recreational
marijuana in Canada and already is legal. Canada's medical
marijuana growers say a jump in the number of illegal marijuana
dispensaries as the federal government decides how to regulate
the drug is costing them customers.
Shares of medical marijuana producers rose on Wednesday
after the Philpott's announcement with Canopy Growth Co
rising 6.67 percent to C$2.72 by mid-afternoon. OrganiGram
Holdings rose 9.26 percent to C$1.18 and Aphria Inc
rose 5.19 percent to C$1.62.
There has been speculation existing medical marijuana
companies could benefit if the drug is fully legalized but the
Canadian government has not provided details on its production
and distribution plans.
