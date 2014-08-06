TORONTO Aug 6 Four Canadian medical marijuana
producers are working on transactions that will allow them to go
public in the next few weeks, according to industry sources and
filings, giving investors fresh paths into a growing industry.
Mettrum Ltd, OrganiGram Inc, Bedrocan Canada Inc and
PharmaCan Capital, a holding company involved with three
licensed producers, will join Tweed Marijuana Inc, now
the only listed producer, on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).
Once these companies become public, investors will be able
to directly or indirectly own shares in seven, including the
three associated with PharmaCan, of the 13 medical marijuana
producers licensed by Health Canada.
Tweed went public via a reverse takeover of a listed company
in April and has a market value of C$101 million ($92.7
million).
Its rivals are involved in similar deals, which give
fledgling companies seeking access to public markets the ability
to list via shell companies already listed on an exchange.
Several medical marijuana firms are listed on the less
actively regulated over-the-counter market in the United States.
But the nationwide regulations governing medical marijuana
in Canada distinguish it from the U.S. market, where marijuana
is illegal at the federal level, and are making the nascent
sector attractive to both Canadian and foreign investors.
Producers report robust demand from patients as well as
rising interest from fund managers and venture capital firms.
Further, signs of early consolidation have emerged, with Tweed
acquiring a greenhouse facility in Ontario and PharmaCan buying
licensed producer In The Zone Produce Ltd.
Bedrocan Canada, which has received conditional approval for
its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange, is expected to be the
first of this crop to go public.
The partner of Dutch medical marijuana producer Bedrocan BV
is currently valued at about C$57 million based on its most
recent round of financing, two sources close to the company
said. It is building a 52,000-square-foot marijuana growing
facility in Ontario that will begin production by year-end.
Its rival, Toronto-based Mettrum, is expected to be valued
at about C$80 million when it lists in about a month, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
Jacob Securities, Jordan Capital Markets, PowerOne Capital
Markets, Cormark Securities, Dundee Securities and M Partners
are some of the investment banks leading these offerings.
While most producers are based in Ontario and British
Columbia, New Brunswick-based OrganiGram is trying to establish
itself as the first organic producer and is focused on Eastern
Canada.
"There's tremendous appetite from investors on both sides of
the border," OrganiGram Chief Executive Denis Arsenault said.
"U.S. funds are trying to get into the space as they see Canada
as a more regulated, investment-ready locale."
OrganiGram is valued at about C$35 million based on a recent
financing. Arsenault expects OrganiGram to be listed on the
TSX-V in the next few weeks.
In the past few months, more U.S. and Canadian institutional
investors have started to warm up to the market, once seen as
risky, unproven and lacking credibility.
"Canada is an attractive jurisdiction for sophisticated
institutional capital seeking safe exposure to the growing
medical marijuana industry," said Paul Rosen, CEO of PharmaCan.
PharmaCan was most recently valued at about C$50 million and
is also likely to go public soon.
Licensed producers MedReleaf Corp, Tilray, CanniMed and
Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc have told Reuters in recent months that
they are not looking to go public.
In a separate development, U.S. authorities on Tuesday
charged four stock promoters with civil fraud for manipulating
the securities of marijuana-related and other microcap
companies.
