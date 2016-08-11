Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
OTTAWA Aug 11 Medical marijuana patients in Canada will be allowed to grow a limited amount of cannabis for their own use or to designate someone to grow it for them, the government said on Thursday.
The government had been given six months to comply with a federal court ruling that struck down the previous administration's ban on medical patients' growing cannabis. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
